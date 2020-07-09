‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Claims She Was Keeping It ‘Real’ By Dissing Kyle Richards In LA Mission Speech

Garcelle Beauvais claims she was being authentic when she dissed Kyle Richards during the speech.

Garcelle Beauvais is doubling down on the diss she made in Kyle Richards’ direction during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After taking aim at Kyle while accepting an award onstage at a Los Angeles Mission event by suggesting the two were far from best friends, Garcelle opened up about the controversial comment and made it clear that when it came to her message for Kyle, she was simply being authentic.

“Listen, you have to keep it real. And we’re not all going to be best friends right off the bat, right?” she explained on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, according to a report shared on July 8. “That’s kind of how I felt.”

According to Garcelle, she felt as if she had gotten to know a number of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars at that point in time but failed to click with Kyle, who is the longest running cast member of the Bravo reality series. As fans will recall, Garcelle was seen telling Kyle after the speech that she “felt very uneasy” about their potential friendship after the astrology dinner at Erika Jayne’s house that night.

As she explained at the time, Garcelle felt that she kept bringing up certain issues to Kyle but received no interest about them. Instead, she alleged, Kyle glazed over her issues and made Garcelle feel as if she wasn’t present.

While Garcelle and Kyle appeared to get along with one another during their early moments together on The Real Houswives of Beverly Hills, things seemed to take a turn for the worse between them earlier after the new episodes of Season 10 began to air and in recent months, the two of them have exchanged a number of verbal jabs in the press.

Kyle Richards attends The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s ‘An Unforgettable Evening’ at the Beverly Wilshire. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle appeared on an episode of Maria Menounos’ podcast, Better Together, earlier this year, where she addressed Garcelle’s then-recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Garcelle slammed Kyle during her appearance on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, telling the host that Kyle was not only the least welcoming member of the cast, but also had the “biggest ego” out of all the women.

Kyle then suggested that Garcelle was being fake.

“I’m always skeptical when someone is nice to you and then goes and says something else,” Kyle noted, via YouTube.