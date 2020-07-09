Veronica Bielik Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Crop Top

On Thursday, July 9, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

The close-up photos showed the 26-year-old standing outside in front of green foliage. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was Krka National Park in Croatia.

In the first image, Veronica stood with her shoulders back and turned her body slightly away from the photographer. She tilted her chin downward and gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. The model altered her position for the following photo by facing forward. She turned her neck and looked off into the distance.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a navy blue crop top adorned with a floral pattern. The plunging garment put her incredible cleavage on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Veronica kept the sexy look simple and did not appear to be wearing any accessories.

For the photoshoot, the blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The cosmetic application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, black eyeliner, a few coats of mascara, peach blush, and highlighter.

In the caption, Veronica made reference to her “messy hair” and tagged photographer Paweł Zalejski, insinuating that he took the pictures.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Looking stunning as always,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Cutest girl I’ve ever seen,” added a different devotee.

“You are beautiful,” remarked another follower.

“Wonderful pictures of the most beautiful girl in the world,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a rose emoji.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a white crop top and a matching figure-hugging maxi skirt while posing on a yacht. That post has been liked over 73,000 times since it was shared.