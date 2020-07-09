Tucker Carlson Claims ‘The Left’ Doesn’t Want Joe Biden To Debate Donald Trump

In an op-ed for Fox News published on Thursday, the network’s top host, Tucker Carlson, accused “the left” of attempting to prevent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden from debating Donald Trump.

Carlson noted the recent op-ed by New York Times columnist Tom Friedman in which he called on Biden to skip the fall presidential debates unless Trump releases his personal tax returns and agrees to a real-time fact-checking team that both candidates agree on. According to Carlson, Friedman’s call reflects the Democratic Party’s current election strategy with the Biden campaign.

“Hide the candidate until Election Day, the country can find out what’s in the administration after it’s in power, but until then, no appearing in public, and my God, don’t ever tell the truth.”

Carlson noted that Biden is currently leading Trump in the polls and suggested that his position would be damaged should he be allowed to speak in a public performance.

“People might discover that Joe Biden bears no resemblance to the Joe Biden they remember,” Carlson wrote.

He proceeded to list the many controversial comments and gaffes that Biden’s critics have often used to suggest he is not fit for the presidency.

“Imagine Biden spending six hours on stage with Donald Trump trading jabs on live television. No, he can’t do that, so he is not going to do that,” the Fox News host wrote.

According to Friedman, Biden should leverage his position in the race to ensure that Trump is held to principles of truth during any debate. But Carlson doesn’t appear to believe this sentiment and claims that Democrats will continue to hide Biden from the spotlight as much as possible and lean on prepared speeches for public appearances.

Carlson also claimed the Democratic Party’s purported strategy reflects how they would run the country and accused them of being opposed to healthy debate in general.

“They don’t like being disagreed with,” he said. “They don’t believe that there are two sides to any question.”

The 51-year-old host said that Democrats believe that their views “are the only legitimate views.”

