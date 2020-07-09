‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares A Baby Bump Bikini Snap, Celebrates Being ‘5 Months 2 Weeks And 3 Days Prego’

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Lindsay Arnold celebrated her growing baby bump in a new Instagram post on Wednesday. The DWTS star is past the halfway mark in her pregnancy now, but she proved that she can still rock a bikini in this latest snap.

The new trio of photos featured Lindsay standing by herself, seemingly while enjoying the family vacation that she, her husband, and her extended family spent at the Zion National Park. The DWTS star tagged the Instagram page for the resort area in her post, and she also signaled that the bikini she wore was from the Monday Swimwear line.

The ivory-colored bikini included a top with a square neckline and wide shoulder straps as well as bottoms in a matching ivory color. Lindsay looked phenomenal as she posed for the trio of snapshots, flaunting her growing baby belly.

The first photo showed Lindsay standing with one hand tousling her long blond hair as the other hand rested alongside her waist. She had one leg bent and placed slightly ahead of the other, her dancer’s toe point fully in place and her muscular, lean legs looking incredible.

The ivory bikini was the perfect suit to showcase the Dancing with the Stars pro’s baby belly. The second snap in this Instagram upload showed Linday’s bump from a slightly better angle, and she still had chiseled abs showing too.

“Let’s talk about those abs.. at like 20 something weeks?! GIRL REALLY?!” one of Lindsay’s fans commented.

“How do you still have like a 6 pack?” another fan questioned.

In her caption, Lindsay mentioned that she’s very anxious to meet her baby girl, noting that she’s now past the halfway point of her pregnancy. In fact, she gave her followers a very specific update regarding how far into this journey she is now, down to the day.

Nearly 60,000 people liked the DWTS dancer’s post and almost 200 people commented during the first day the trio of snaps was on Linday’s page. Many of her fellow Dancing with the Stars friends shared their enthusiasm for this baby bump update, and more than a few fans were notably stunned by her incredible abs.

“Girl you look amazing for being 5 months and you are still so tiny,” a follower praised.

“Wow stunning!! So exciting congratulations!” someone else wrote.

Lindsay has previously shared that she would not be doing Dancing with the Stars this fall and that her baby girl is due in November. She has not revealed any specific names that she and Sam are considering, but she certainly is not playing coy regarding how much she is enjoying her pregnancy.