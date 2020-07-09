Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Curvaceous Physique In Marble-Print Leggings: ‘Rise And Grind’

Ana Cheri looked smoking hot in a new selfie shared to her Instagram page on Thursday.

The model and fitness trainer looked ready to “rise and grind” in the gym, as she was clad in a coordinated set of activewear from her own Cheri Fit clothing line. Her look included a pair of skintight leggings that were made of a mixture of fabrics, including a gray-and-white marble-print material that clung tightly to her curvaceous lower half in all of the right ways. It also had panels of semi-sheer black mesh that fell over the back of her toned legs.

Ana posed in front of a large mirror with her backside facing the glass and twisted her upper body at the hips to capture the snap with her cell phone. The angle offered her 12.6 million followers the perfect look at her derriere and sculpted thighs, which were defined by the curve-hugging nature of her activewear. A ruched detailing also fell over the middle of her buttocks to further emphasize her peachy booty, while the garment’s high-rise waistband accentuated her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. She also wore a racerback sports bra in the same marble pattern that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

Ana completed her workout-ready look with a pair of black sneakers and wore her brunette locks down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup despite seemingly getting ready to work up a sweat. The cosmetics application looked to include a shiny pink lip gloss and a dusting of blush along her cheekbones. She also appeared to have swept her lids with metallic eyeshadow and coated her lashes in a layer of black mascara to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by the 34-year-old’s fit physique, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“You are really looking great,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely phenomenal,” praised another fan.

“Ok, let me pick my jaws off the ground,” a third follower quipped.

“Goals, girl!” added a fourth devotee.

The shot has also amassed nearly 50,000 likes after just two hours of going live to Ana’s page.

Ana has put in some serious work to perfect her figure, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on social media. On Wednesday, the model opted for a skimpier look flaunt her curves and slipped into a belted one-piece swimsuit. Fans went wild for the post as well, awarding it more than 145,000 likes and 1,020 comments to date.