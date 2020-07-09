‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Fiancé, Randall Emmett Is ‘Working Hard’ On Weight Loss Ahead Of Wedding

Lala Kent's fiancé Randall Emmett is getting healthy.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may be getting married this month in Newport Beach, California, and if they are able to move forward with their rescheduled ceremony, which was initially supposed to take place in April of this year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movie producer is hoping to look his absolute best.

According to a July 8 report from TV Show Ace, the Vanderpump Rules cast member, who began starring alongside his fiancé during the Bravo reality series’ eighth season, which was filmed in Los Angeles last summer, has been catching the attention of his fans and followers on social media as he continues to share videos and photos of himself looking thinner and thinner by the image.

In one particular post shared on Randall’s Instagram page, he confirmed that he has been “working hard” on getting in shape while also refocusing his attention on his upcoming directorial debut with the film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which is currently in pre-production in Puerto Rico and stars a number of big-named actors, including Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, and Emile Hirsch.

“Pre production! Filming next week!!” Randall told his online audience on July 9.

As the outlet explained, Randall’s photos have been getting a lot of positive reactions from people who continue to take notice of how healthy he has been looking in recent weeks. In fact, one person compared Lala’s fiancé to a “young Lorenzo Lamas” of Falcon Crest fame.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Randall’s weight became a hot topic on the show after his former on-screen nemesis, James Kennedy, took aim at him during Season 7 by slamming his co-star for dating a “fat f**king man.” Luckily, months after the horrendous comment was made, James and Randall made amends.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Randall first began showing off his weight loss earlier this year, just after his and Lala’s April 18 wedding was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. At the time, one of his followers mentioned his weight loss, which prompted Randall to inform the fan that he’s been making an effort to slim down.

At the same time, a number of other Instagram users took notice of Randall’s healthy-looking physique and told him that his hard work was paying off.

“Your weight loss looks wonderful!” one person wrote in a comment sent to Randall in May. “Keep up the good work. Not just for the outside of you, but for what healthy weight does to you inside.”

“I can see the weight you’ve lost!” another added. “Looking great, but more importantly HAPPY! Love it!!!”