Valentina Lequeux Wears Tight-Fitting Booty Shorts For ‘Total Burn’ Workout

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, July 8, to post her latest workout video, entitled “Total Burn.”

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a bright-blue sports bra with a thick band around the rib cage and a halter-style back. The top left plenty of skin on her upper body exposed, showing off her sculpted arms, chiseled back muscles, and toned tummy. Valentina paired the top with high-waisted gray booty shorts that extended to just below her backside and outlined her curves. The length of her muscular legs was left on display.

The model completed the outfit with a pair of gray sneakers and black socks. She left her shoulder-length brunette locks flowing loose down her back and shoulders and appeared to have made up her face with a touch of black mascara and lip gloss.

Valentina’s full-body workout took place in an outdoor space in Miami, Florida, according to the geotag on the post. The workout consisted of five exercises and required the use of an exercise mat and several resistance bands of varying lengths.

The trainer began the workout with a set of reverse lunges and lateral raises. She positioned her body in a lunge and wrapped a long, yellow band around her thigh. Valentina then pulled up on the band with one hand, repeating the move several times.

The second exercise in the routine was the pistol squat. Valentina extended one leg in front of her and then performed a series of one-legged squats with the other. She followed the pistol squats with the full body complex, carried out from the ground.

The fourth exercise was the walking pike push-up. Valentina started with her body folded in half and her hands on the exercise mat. She then began walking her hands forward until her body was positioned in a triangle shape, moving directly into the pike push-up. The final exercise in the workout was the single deadlift to row. The model secured a green band under one foot and held onto the other end with the corresponding hand, pulling up repeatedly on the band.

In the caption of the post, Valentina directed her followers to perform all moves as a circuit with a 30 to 60 second rest in between exercises. A 90-second rest should follow each round. The total burn workout earned plenty of attention from the model’s followers, tallying nearly 13,000 likes and more than 150 comments within the first day.