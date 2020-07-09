Valentina Lequeux Wears Tight-Fitting Booty Shorts For ‘Total Burn’ Workout

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, July 8, to post her latest workout video, entitled “Total Burn.”
For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a bright-blue sports bra with a thick band around the rib cage and a halter-style back. The top left plenty of skin on her upper body exposed, showing off her sculpted arms, chiseled back muscles, and toned tummy. Valentina paired the top with high-waisted gray booty shorts that extended to just below her backside and outlined her curves. The length of her muscular legs was left on display.
The model completed the outfit with a pair of gray sneakers and black socks. She left her shoulder-length brunette locks flowing loose down her back and shoulders and appeared to have made up her face with a touch of black mascara and lip gloss.
Valentina’s full-body workout took place in an outdoor space in Miami, Florida, according to the geotag on the post. The workout consisted of five exercises and required the use of an exercise mat and several resistance bands of varying lengths.
The trainer began the workout with a set of reverse lunges and lateral raises. She positioned her body in a lunge and wrapped a long, yellow band around her thigh. Valentina then pulled up on the band with one hand, repeating the move several times.
FULL BODY BURN ???? & an important message from management ???????????? Like, share and for the love of god, read ❤️ Some of you are wondering why you’re not progressing, meanwhile your routines and nutrition are looking the same way as when you started working out. I get it, it’s all about the comfort zone, you start working out and you learn just as much but then you get stuck in a loop, of the same routines, the same workouts and the same foods. But if you want to actually progress in life, you’ll need to step out of your comfort zone, try new ways that may be better, learn new techniques that may actually get you there faster, more efficiently. The reason why we don’t progress is lack of preparation, guidance & education. So please before you comment I can’t do move 3 or 4 etc, say “wow that looks challenging, how can I achieve that? Any tips?” Challenge yourself and you’ll achieve what you’re looking for! Algun@de ustedes se preguntan por qué no progresan, mientras, sus rutinas y nutrición se ven de la misma manera que cuando comenzaron a hacer ejercicio. Lo entiendo, se trata de la zona de confort, comienzas la vida fit, aprendes ciertos ejercicios, pero luego te quedas atrapado en el mismo ciclo, de las mismas rutinas, los mismos entrenamientos y la misma nutrición. Pero si realmente quieres progresar en la vida, deberás salir de tu zona de confort, probar nuevas formas que pueden ser mejores, aprender nuevas técnicas que realmente puedan llevarte allí más rápido y de manera más eficiente. La razón por la que no progresamos es la falta de preparación, orientación y educación. Así que, por favor, antes de comentar ”el ejercicio el el slide 3 o 4, etc. Se fe demasiado difícil, deci "wow, eso parece desafiante, ¿cómo puedo lograrlo? ¿Algun consejo?" ¡Desafílate y lograrás lo que estás buscando en la vida ! ⚠️Perform all moves as circuit 30-60 sec rest between exercise 90 sec rest between rounds⚠️ 1️⃣REVERSE LUNGE & LATERAL RAISE: 4X15 per leg 2️⃣ PISTOL SQUATS: 4X7 per leg 3️⃣ FULL BODY COMPLEX: AMRAP 4X30 sec 4️⃣WALKING PIKE PUSH UP: 4X20 5️⃣SINGLE DEADLIFT TO ROWS: 4X15 per side
The second exercise in the routine was the pistol squat. Valentina extended one leg in front of her and then performed a series of one-legged squats with the other. She followed the pistol squats with the full body complex, carried out from the ground.
The fourth exercise was the walking pike push-up. Valentina started with her body folded in half and her hands on the exercise mat. She then began walking her hands forward until her body was positioned in a triangle shape, moving directly into the pike push-up. The final exercise in the workout was the single deadlift to row. The model secured a green band under one foot and held onto the other end with the corresponding hand, pulling up repeatedly on the band.
In the caption of the post, Valentina directed her followers to perform all moves as a circuit with a 30 to 60 second rest in between exercises. A 90-second rest should follow each round. The total burn workout earned plenty of attention from the model’s followers, tallying nearly 13,000 likes and more than 150 comments within the first day.