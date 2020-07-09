Jenna Jenovich Shows Off Incredible Curves In Crochet Mini Dress

Jenna Jenovich is known by her followers for her exotic good looks and incredible figure. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to put it all on display in a summer-ready dress while she soaked up some sun.

The model’s post captured her sitting outside on a cushion under a slatted roof while dappled sunlight fell on her tan skin. With clear skies above, it looked to be a perfect day to relax.

Jenna’s dress was white, and it featured a halter top and a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display. A ring detail at the center of the neckline also made her chest a focal point. The dress had sexy cut-out sections on each side, calling attention to her slender waist. Ruffles along the bottom of her dress gave the number a feminine vibe.

The update consisted of one photo that captured the Serbian-born model from the front. She leaned on one hand with both of her knees bent. She rested her elbow on her thigh while she held one hand near her neck. The pose showed off her shapely thighs and also offered a tiny peek at the side of her booty. Jenna gave the camera a sultry look with her lips slightly parted.

Jenna wore her hair pulled back with long, curly tendrils framing her face. One of the tendrils fell between her breasts, drawing the eye to her ample chest. As far as makeup, her eyebrows appeared to be sculpted, and she looked to be wearing a smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She also wore a dusting of blush on her cheeks, and a coffee shade of lipstick. She accessorized with a chunky bracelet.

In the caption, Jenna mentioned getting some sun while also tagging the maker of the dress.

If the amount of heart and flame emoji are any indication, Jenna’s followers loved seeing her in the flirty dress.

“You are such a beautiful woman from head to toe and everywhere in between,” one admirer wrote.

“You look like an incarnation of Aphrodite herself,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Gorgeous and impressive, speechless Beauty,” gushed a third fan.

“Love this outfit and you beauty,” a fourth comment read.

Jenna has a chic sense of style and she likes to flaunt her fit physique in an array of outfits. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she can rock just about every kind of look ranging from lace tops to silky dresses.