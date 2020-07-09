Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Is Getting One Final Chapter

The horror series starring Kiernan Shipka has been renewed for its fourth and final season.

Netflix posted on Instagram Wednesday to announce that the final chapter of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be released to the platform later this year. Along with the announcement was a photo from a scene of the show including Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and Nicholas (Gavin Leatherwood).

The Netflix Original premiered in 2018 and has a long list of loyal fans. Unfortunately for them, the show is being canceled after the upcoming season. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is just one of several surprise cancellations Netflix announced this month along with Ozark and Dead to Me, which was also renewed for one final season, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Following the announcement, disappointed fans took to Instagram to express their frustrations.

“This can’t end,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I’m so sad it’s the last chapter, my heart is breaking!!” wrote another user.

“No!! We need more!!” commented another.

Some fans chose to approach the news by being optimistic that there will at least be one final chance to close out Sabrina’s story.

“Can’t wait to watch,” commented an Instagram user.

“I hope Sabrina chooses Harvey in the end,” wrote another.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa stated that he feels honored to have worked on the show for the past three years, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see part four,” said Aguirre-Sacasa.

The fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will include 8 episodes. Although the premiere date has not yet been announced, fans are speculating that the release will come sometime around Halloween as was the case with the show’s past seasons.

The series produced by Greg Berlanti is a fantastical reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which starred Melissa Joan Hart. It is also part of the Archie-verse along with the CW’s Riverdale and Katy Keene starring Lucy Hale — which was canceled after just one season, as reported by The Inquisitr. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was originally created for broadcast television but was switched to streaming prior to the release of its first season in 2018.