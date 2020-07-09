Ruby Rose Reacts To Javicia Leslie’s ‘Batwoman’ Casting In An Instagram Post

Ruby Rose shared her reaction to Javicia Leslie taking over for her as the new lead on the CW’s Batwoman series. On Wednesday evening, she posted a photo of Leslie to her Instagram page alongside a caption expressing her excitement for the other actress.

She said she thought the casting decision was an excellent choice and was excited to see a Black woman taking over “the bat cape.”

Rose expressed that Leslie would be walking onto a set filled with a fantastic cast and crew, and she could not wait to watch the new season.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rose quit Batwoman after the first season had wrapped. Rumors indicated that the actress was “not happy” working full-time on a television show. Before Batwoman, she had never worked a full-time series regular job on a television series.

As Deadline reported yesterday, Leslie has been cast to take over the cowl from the former Kate Kane actress. However, the God Friended Me actress will not portray Kane, but rather a new character named Ryan Wilder.

Leslie addressed her casting in a statement, saying she was incredibly proud to take on the iconic character.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Wilder will reportedly be a much different character from Kane, but she will eventually become Batwoman. That said, it is not yet clear when or how Wilder is going to turn into the superhero. Like Kane, she will be an out lesbian.

The Orange Is the New Black star received an outpouring of support and love on her post. It garnered more than 187,900 likes and over 1,600 comments within the first 24 hours of going live.

Many of Rose’s fans took to her comments section to say they would miss her on the show but appreciated that she was such a good sport about Leslie’s casting.

“OMG YES!!… I mean I love you. Obviously. BUT YAASS!!” exclaimed one fan.

“Congratulations to the batwoman by bringing someone new who is in the black community to take this amazing role after you,” chimed in another.

“Yay what a great choice,” wrote a third person.

Some were less open to the new actress, writing to tell Rose they would no longer watch Batwoman without her.

“Wow, i think she’s will be amazing but not like u,” said a fourth user alongside a sad emoji.