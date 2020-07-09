Donald Trump Lashes Out At Barack Obama, FBI, & Senate Republicans After Supreme Court Ruling

After the Supreme Court upheld a subpoena for Donald Trump’s financial records, the president took to Twitter Thursday morning to attack Barack Obama’s administration, the FBI, and lawmakers on the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee, Axios reported.

“This is all a political prosecution,” Trump wrote in his first tweet. “I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”

Trump later took aim at Obama and former vice president Joe Biden, who he accused of spying on his 2016 campaign.

“This crime was taking place even before my election, everyone knows it, and yet all are frozen stiff with fear,” Trump tweeted.

The president also attacked the Senate Judiciary Committee and FBI for their lack of response to the purported crimes of the Obama administration. He then slammed former FBI director James Comey and former deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe, who were part of the bureau when former special counsel Robert Mueller was investigating the possible Russian links to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

According to Trump, the Supreme Court’s ruling would never have passed with another president in office.

“This is about PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT. We catch the other side SPYING on my campaign, the biggest political crime and scandal in U.S. history, and NOTHING HAPPENS.”

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Both Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh sided against Trump in the ruling — a notable development as they were both appointed by the president. Nevertheless, Trump’s attorney, Jay Sekulow, claimed that the Supreme Court’s decision will help Trump in his battle to prevent his financial records from being released.

“We will now proceed to raise additional Constitutional and legal issues in the lower courts.”

As reported by Axios, the Supreme Court’s ruling means that Trump’s tax returns will likely not be released before the November election. According to the verdict, Trump is not immune from Manhattan prosecutor Cy Vance’s request for his financial records. However, the court also rejected the Democrat-led House of Representative’s efforts to obtain similar records.

Vance called the ruling a “tremendous victory” for the United States justice system that exemplified that not even the president is above the law. Regardless, Vance must now battle in the lower courts, which gives Trump’s lawyers the opportunity to push back against his request for Trump’s financial records.

The battle for Trump’s financial information has raged on throughout his first term. As The Inquisitr previously reported, New York Times investigative reporter Susanne Craig claimed that Deutsche Bank likely has Trump’s tax returns.