Bri Teresi Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sexy Mesh Lingerie

Bri Teresi tantalized thousands of her 1 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, July 8, with her most recent update. The American Maxim model posted a series of photos in which she sported a sexy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

Teresi was photographed in an indoor space that included white furniture and a panting depicting a brown tree on the wall. The first of the three photos showed her standing in profile. She crossed her arms and gazed downward, in an intimate manner. In the second, she had her back to the camera, which put her booty front and center. The third was similar to the second, though this time she appeared in front of a full-length mirror, allowing viewer to get a good look of both her back and front body.

Teresi sizzled in an all-black set that combined solid and mesh parts. The panties boasted a mesh thong bottom that she wore high on the back and sides, exposing her derriere and hips. She paired it with a garter belt that attached to thigh-high stockings. Up top, she had on a matching bra with side mesh panels. The front was adorned with gold-colored buttons that pulled the cups together. Her lingerie was courtesy of Honey Birdette, as she indicated in the caption, a brand Teresi often rocks on her Instagram photos.

She captioned the series with an inspirational message about our freedom to be soft yet strong and fierce yet fragile. She also tagged the photographer whose handle is Xposed Design. Teresi’s post has attracted more than 14,500 likes and upwards of 325 comments in under a day. Her fans used the caption space to gush over her good looks and to engage with her message.

“You always looking breathtaking [red rose] my heart beats fast [red heart] [heart-eyes emoji] when i see you,” one admirer chimed in.

“You are fierce and strong and fragile soft in whatever you wear,” replied another user.

“Yes! You are all of those,” a third fan raved.

“You don’t look fragile at all,” added a fourth user, including a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

Teresi is not one to hide her bombshell curves from the camera. Just a few days ago, she posted a steamy video of herself clad in a color bikini as she posed by a surfboard, as The Inquisitr has reported. Her ensemble included a triangle-shaped top made of purple, red, blue, orange, green, and yellow striped fabric. Black strings tied around her neck and back to hold the top. Her thong bottoms appeared to continue the colors of the rainbow.