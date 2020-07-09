Gizele Oliveira Rocks Sexy, Burnt Orange Bikini In Miami

Gizele Oliveira’s most recent Instagram upload is double the fun. The model took to her wildly popular page earlier this afternoon where she sported a skimpy orange bikini in a smoking-hot double-photo update.

The first image in the series captured the model lounging outdoors. A geotag in the picture indicated that she was in Miami Beach, Florida, where she appeared to be soaking up some rays. The model was perched on a towel-lined lounge chair and seemed to be hanging her feet off the edge though her entire legs could not be seen because of the way that the photo was cropped. It looked to be an optimal day for sunbathing with a clear blue sky overhead. Gizele used a red-and-white pinstriped umbrella with a fringe on the edges to shield herself from the sun.

She looked into the camera with a sultry stare, and her right hand was extended in front of her as if she was snapping the photo. The model sizzled in a burnt-orange bikini. The skimpy suit was worn around her neck, and its fabric stretched over her chest, covering only what was necessary while leaving her shoulders and arms bare. She added another sexy element to her upper half with a set of layered necklaces that draped down to her toned midsection.

The bottoms had thin sides that were worn high on her hips, which helped accentuate her bombshell curves. Gizele also teased a glimpse of her sun-kissed legs in the shot. The second photo in the set showed the model crouching over the camera.

In both photos, she wore her black tresses out of her face and added a straw hat that provided an extra layer of protection from the sun. The boho-chic headwear had braided straps that were decorated with colorful pom-poms. Gizele sported a few bracelets on her wrist to complete the fashionable look. The model appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and rocked defined brows and what looked like lip gloss.

In the caption of the upload, Gizele asked fans where they would want to be if they could go anywhere, noting that she would be at the beach. The post has been live on Gizele’s page for 45 minutes, and it’s earned her an impressive 8,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Most Instagrammers left compliments for the model, while countless others let her know where they wanted to travel.

“Love the colors. Great imagination,” one follower gushed.

“Hey Gizele, You are so pretty, love your insta! Let’s collab!!” a second Instagrammer commented on the bikini-clad post.

“I would love to be on a beach with you,” a third social media user wrote with a few heart emoji.