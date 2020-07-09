Donald Trump’s Tulsa Rally ‘Likely’ The Source Of Coronavirus Surge In State, Officials Say

A recent surge in cases of the coronavirus in Oklahoma is “more than likely” being driven in part by President Donald Trump’s recent rally there.

As AP News reports, Trump held a campaign rally in the state that was met with backlash from those who worried that the large indoor gathering could result in a new outbreak of COVID-19.

Now, health officials in the state are saying that the hundreds of new cases popping up in recent days are due, at least in part, to the rally.

Trump’s Tulsa rally was the first campaign rally to be held since the coronavirus outbreak began spreading across the country. While the event ultimately didn’t draw the size of crowd that the Trump campaign team was expecting, thousands of supporters showed up to attend the June 20 rally, along with thousands of protesters outside.

Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said, without naming the event specifically, that large gatherings from several weeks ago “more than likely” contributed to an increase of positive tests in the region.

“In the past few days, we’ve seen almost 500 new cases, and we had several large events just over two weeks ago, so I guess we just connect the dots,” Dart said.

Tulsa County saw 261 new cases on Monday, a record high for the region. On Tuesday, it saw another 206 cases. Prior to the rally, there were more than half as many cases on the Monday and Tuesday leading up to the event, with 76 and 96 respectively. Statewide, there have been 673 new confirmed cases of the virus, a one-day record for the state.

Health experts, including Dart, hard warned that the rally could lead to an increase in the virus and urged the Trump campaign to push it back. Just prior to the event, several campaign staffers and two Secret Service agents tested positive for the disease. Since then, at least one reporter says that they contracted the virus after attending.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtagh pushed back against concerns about the rally’s role in spreading the disease. Murtaugh slammed the media after anti-Trump and Black Lives Matter protests in the area failed to elicit concerns about the potential to spread the disease.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

“Meanwhile, the President’s rally was 18 days ago, all attendees had their temperature checked, everyone was provided a mask, and there was plenty of hand sanitizer available for all,” he said. “It’s obvious that the media’s concern about large gatherings begins and ends with Trump rallies,”