Demi Lovato, Big Sean & More Celebrities Shared Their Prayers For Missing Naya Rivera

Many celebrities took to social media to express their thoughts and prayers for Naya Rivera following her disappearance on Wednesday, July 8.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Rivera was reported missing after she and her son, Josey Dorsey, went for an outing at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. The actress rented a boat to enjoy for a few hours and also went swimming in the lake. Once the staff at the lake noticed Rivera was overdue to return her rental, they found Josey sitting alone in the boat.

According to People, several of Rivera’s former co-stars and loved ones reacted to the news on social media. In addition to several of her Glee co-stars like Heather Morris, Harry Shum Jr., and Iqbal Theba, all shared their concerns and prayers for Rivera and her family. Following their comments, Demi Lovato, who was a guest on Glee and played a love interest for Rivera’s character Santana Lopez on the show, also shared her thoughts on the matter via Instagram. Lovato took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo of a candle.

“Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound,” Lovato captioned the photo.

Jackee Harry also tweeted about the news via Twitter on Thursday. In her tweet, the Sister, Sister alum recalled working with Rivera on a 1990s show, The Royal Family. She shared a clip from the show, which showed a young Rivera talking to Harry and actress Della Reese.

“We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short,” Harry wrote in addition to posting the clip.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

While he hasn’t shared a message on his own social media accounts, Rivera’s ex-fiance, Big Sean, also showed his support online. Sean liked multiple tweets from users who demanded that Rivera be found safely. The pair became engaged in October 2013 and broke off the engagement the following April.

The Filmore Police Department put together a search-and-rescue operation for Rivera on Wednesday. After hours of searching, the department halted the search until Thursday. Josey was found asleep on the boat and was wearing a lifejacket. Rivera’s adult lifejacket was found in the boat as well, which caused the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson to deem the situation an accident.

Although Rivera is most known for her role on Glee, the actress appeared as a guest on several shows, including Devious Maids, Family Matters, and The Bernie Mac Show. Most recently, she played Collette Jones in the YouTube series, Step Up: High Water.