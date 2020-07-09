‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Says Denise Richards Cried ‘At Every Dinner’ During Explosive Cast Trip To Rome

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' newcomer was surprised by her co-stars' support of Brandi Glanville.

Garcelle Beauvais says Denise Richards’ personal drama will explode during the cast’s upcoming trip to Rome on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In an interview with Variety’s Aftershow, the new cast member on the Bravo reality show opened up about the drama-filled trip that had the Wild Things star in tears on a nightly basis. Fans know that the upcoming storyline involves rumors about Denise’s hookup with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, allegations that the mom of three has staunchly denied.

In the video interview, which can be seen below, Garcelle, 53, teased that tensions will run high in the Rome episodes set to air later this season.

“When we went to Rome, it’s just like all bets were off,” Garcelle said. “Everybody was coming after [Denise]. She was crying at every dinner, and it was a lot.”

Garcelle also revealed that the other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp, overwhelmingly sided with Brandi when it came to the hookup rumors. The news is surprising considering Brandi had her own share of drama with some of the women on the show when she was a cast member several seasons ago. In addition, Rinna has been friends with Denise since their earlier soap opera days.

Garcelle said she was stunned when her co-stars took Brandi’s side right away.

“Which I thought was really interesting,” she added. “Because it’s like, your friend is Denise. At least wait ’til you know what’s really happening before you took sides, but they took sides right out of the gate.”

Of course, RHOBH dinners are notorious for going awry, especially this season, so the tear-filled dinners in Italy aren’t a huge surprise. So far in Season 10, Kyle stormed out of Denise’s backyard pizza party in a huff, and Denise and her husband did the same at Kyle’s family barbecue.

The affair drama will only escalate things this season.

In a widely publicized supertease for the back half of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 10th season, viewers know that Brandi tells Rinna and some of the other cast members that she hooked up with Denise and that the next morning the Bold and the Beautiful star panicked and said her husband, Aaron Phypers, would “kill” her if he found out about it. Other footage shows Denise threatening Bravo not to air the storyline, and at one point it is revealed that she sent a cease and desist to someone, presumably Brandi.

During an appearance last week on The Talk, Denise said she knows her truth and she compared the drama with Brandi and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars to “kindergarten.”