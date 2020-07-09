Qimmah Russo Flaunts Insane Legs In Tiny Spandex Shorts

Qimmah Russo stunned many of her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Thursday, July 9, when she took to the popular social media app to post a series of snapshots that saw her in a skimpy workout set that put her chiseled body fully on display.

The three-picture slideshow featured the American fitness model and trainer outdoors by a swimming pool. Russo faced the photographer in all of them, striking slightly different poses. In No. 1, she placed one hand on her hip and stretched the opposite leg out. No. 2 showed her in the same stances but, this time, she flexed her left arm. For the last one, Russo lowered her bottoms to expose her killer lower abs.

Russo wore a blue two-piece set that included a stylish sports bra. It had an unusual neckline that dipped in the middle and had a double strap on either side, which created two cut-outs above her chest. She teamed it with a pair of tiny spandex shorts that sat around her navel and exposed her insane legs.

Russo wore her raven hair in a middle part and styled down, with the exception of a few strands on the sides that she pulled back. She also appeared to be wearing fake lashes, which added depth to her gaze.

In the caption, Russo announced that she has a new 28-day challenge coming up for advanced levels. She added she has a 60-day one that stars off “nice and slow,” which is ideal for those who want to get to more advanced levels quickly. Russo also used the caption space to tag Ryderwear and urge her fans to use her promo code to enjoy a discount.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans, garnering more than 6,400 likes and over 90 comments within half an hour of being posted. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their admiration for Russo and to compliment her on her spectacular physique.

“[Y]ou’re the motivation to my Monday even though it’s Thursday,” one user wrote.

“Simply Beautiful as always,” replied another fan.

“You look incredible regardless but damn – you rock in that blue outfit!” a third admirer chimed in.

“Lean! Muscular! Phenomenal woman!” added a fourth user.

As those who follow Russo will know, she is very active on Instagram, often updating it several times a day. Just yesterday, she posted another sweltering series that focused on her fit body, as The Inquisitr has written. She rocked a pair of black pants made of semi-sheer mesh fabric. On her torso, she wore a strapless bikini top in olive green that tied into a bow in the middle. Russo posed in front of a BMW car in all shots.