TikTok Takes Down 49 Million Videos For Content Violation In Six Months

Video-sharing platform TikTok took down 49 million videos from the site in the second half of 2019 for content violation. The revelation was made in the company’s transparency report that it published on Thursday, CNBC reported.

In the report, TikTok — which is owned by China’s ByteDance — reinstated its enforcement policies, adding that less than 1 per cent of the videos pulled from the site from July 1 to December 31, 2019, were in violation of its Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.

Per the report, the largest volumes of videos were taken down across five countries, with India ranking on the top with 16.5 million videos removed. Last week, India had banned TikTok along with nearly 60 other Chinese-based apps. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, the Indian government accused the Chinese companies of being involved in activities that were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

The second-highest number of videos removed were uploaded by users in the United States, which is also planning to ban TikTok and several other Chinese apps from the country over national security concerns. Per the CNBC report, the video-sharing app pulled 4.6 million videos from the U.S.

???? India made the highest number of requests to TikTok for user information and content removal between July and December last year, according to the Chinese short-video apps’ latest transparency report https://t.co/9U5Qj1Hf7Q @MeghaMandaviaET — ETtech (@ETtech) July 9, 2020

Pakistan was ranked third in the list of countries with 3.7 million videos removed, followed by the United Kingdom where the site took down more than 2 million videos. Russia was the last country on the list that had 1.3 million videos taken down.

As stated in the transparency report, TikTok had started to roll out a new content moderation infrastructure in a bid to be more open about the reasons behind the removal of videos.

As stated in the report, in December 2019 when the new content moderation system took effect, 25.5% of the removed videos fell under the category of “adult nudity and sexual activities.” Meanwhile, 24.8% of videos were pulled from the site because of violations of the company’s child safety policies. About 21.5% of the content was removed for containing illegal activities and regulated goods, while 15.6% of videos were taken down for violating the site’s policy on suicide, self-harm, and dangerous acts.

The report also revealed that it received 500 removal requests from the governments of 26 countries. As reported by CNBC, TikTok received 302 requests from India, 100 requests from the U.S., 16 from Japan, 15 from Germany, 10 from the U.K. and 10 from Norway.

“Any information request we receive is carefully reviewed for legal sufficiency to determine, for example, whether the requesting entity is authorized to gather evidence in connection with a law enforcement investigation or to investigate an emergency involving imminent harm,” the transparency report stated, as quoted by CNBC.

Interestingly, per the report, none of the videos was reported or detected for content guidelines violation in China or Hong Kong.