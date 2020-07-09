Holly Sonders Flaunts Booty In A Racy Pink Thong Bathing Suit At The Beach

Holly Sonders went scantily clad in her latest Instagram post on Thursday morning. The Fox Sports host hit the beach while asking her followers if they were interesting in doing some aerobic activity with her.

In the sexy snap, Holly looked hotter than ever as she rocked a pink bathing suit. The garment featured a daring cut on the side that exposed her sideboob, as well as thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The suit wrapped tightly around her tiny waist, and was cut high on her curvy hips. The thong bottoms put her long, lean legs and round booty on full display as well.

Holly posed with her backside towards the camera. She placed one hand in her hair as the other rested at her side. She arched her back slightly and twisted her torso to look back at the camera with a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the shot, a cloudy blue sky was visible.

Holly wore her dark hair pulled back away from her face. She styled the long locks in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Holly’s 479,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 2,100 times within the first 40 minutes after it went live on the platform. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 50 messages during that time.

“Hot pink is definitely your color,” one follower declared.

“Holy smoke show,” remarked another.

“That body….. OMG,” a third comment read.

“Real life barbie,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy ensembles in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skimpy tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a silver metallic string bikini while soaking up some sun on a rooftop. That snap was also popular among fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 7,100 likes and over 520 comments.