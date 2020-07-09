Kanye West Deletes ‘Pro-Life’ Message Criticizing Abortion After Backlash

Kanye West is no stranger to controversy and he courted it once again after posting a message on Twitter featuring illustrations of unborn fetuses. While he quickly deleted the anti-abortion statement, it wasn’t before he was met with intense backlash for the post.

As Hollywood Life reports, the 43-year-old rapper posted images of unborn fetuses and a screenshot of “what does a 6 month fetus look like.”

Above the image results, he captioned, “These souls deserve to live.”

The message came just hours after an interview with West, who recently announced he is running for president in 2020, was published by Forbes in which he stated that he was against abortion in general.

“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible. Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” he said.

Nia Martine0-Robinson shot back at West’s controversial claim, saying that his assertion that Planned Parenthood was a part of some sort of Black genocide conspiracy was false and demeaning to Black women. She asserted that lack of access to affordable health care was the genuine threat to minority women in the U.S.

Social media users were quick to respond to the shoe mogul’s tweet. Many people pointed out that abortions after six months — or 26 weeks — of pregnancy are rare and usually done because there is some serious medical issue necessitating the decision.

The Centers for Disease Control report that just 1.4 percent of abortions are performed after 21 weeks. Planned Parenthood has also stated that a person can only get an abortion after 24 weeks in rare cases.

“Does kanye west really think that someone will carry a fetus inside them for 6 months and then get bored and decide to abort it.. does he not understand that serious pregnancy complications can require inevitable late term abortions??,” said one person.

“nobody is getting abortions that late term for non medical reasons and NO MAN. (especially kanye west) should be able to control what a woman does with her body,” added another.

After a short while, West deleted the tweet and replaced it with an image of some of his kids.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

West’s wife Kim Kardashian has expressed that she doesn’t share his views in the past, as have her sisters. She has said that she is a supporter of Planned Parenthood as recently as 2017 when she and Kourtney and Khloe visited the healthcare provider.

So far, the makeup mogul hasn’t responded to her husband’s comments.