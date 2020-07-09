Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Curves In A Flirty Red Floral Dress

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck flaunted her fit figure in her latest Instagram post, stunning her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her tantalizing curves. The photos were taken by LHGFX Photography, the photographer behind the majority of her sizzling shots.

Katelyn didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she was outdoors, perched on a brick ledge with greenery visible in the background. The sun cast a gorgeous glow on her bronzed skin, and she rocked a bright red dress with a delicate floral pattern.

The dress Katelyn wore was from the brand Dolls Kill, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. It was an off-the-shoulder style with ruffled sleeves that were positioned halfway down her upper arm, and al ow-cut neckline that flaunted a serious amount of cleavage. The neckline had a ruffled detail as well, adding a feminine flair to the look, and a tie detail on the chest.

The fabric skimmed over her fit body, accentuating her slim waist and pert posterior without clinging too tightly to either. The hem of the dress came a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her toned legs on display.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and she stared right at the camera in the first shot with a big smile on her face.

In the second snap, Katelyn delivered a more sultry vibe, switching her expression up as she continued to smolder at the camera. Her beauty look was simple, with bold brows framing her stunning dark eyes and what looked like a neutral gloss on her lips. She placed one hand on the brick wall beside her and rested the other on her knee as she crossed her legs for the shot.

Katelyn finished off the post with a short video clip that documented the photoshoot process, and even tantalized her followers by tugging her top slightly to adjust it.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 12,400 likes as well as 565 comments within two hours.

“Pretty smile and dress,” one follower commented.

“Seeing your new post notification everyday brings me happiness,” another fan added.

“Simple sundress and flip flops…. Still flawless. Now that’s true beauty,” a third fan remarked.

“Perfection,” another wrote simply.

Katelyn loves to flaunt her fit figure in all kinds of sexy ensembles. Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked an insanely sexy leather bodysuit with sheer long sleeves for a sultry double update. The bodysuit left little to the imagination, showing off a serious amount of cleavage as well as her long legs.