Madi Edwards Flaunts ‘Bronzed’ Skin & Killer Curves In Sheer Floral Lingerie

Madi Edwards showed fans how she stays tan year-round in a new Instagram post on Wednesday evening. In the photo on her feed, the Los Angeles-based model sported a Bali Body fake tan and a completely see-through lingerie one-piece that did nothing but favors for her curves. The barely-there ensemble certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Madi sitting on the edge of a white couch with a bottle of the self-tanner on the cushion beside her. The rest of the gray living room looked to be mostly bare. In the background, glass doors led out to a plant-filled patio or balcony surrounded by tall trees. The clear sky was fully visible in the shot as sunlight poured into the room.

Madi’s one-piece featured sheer white fabric covered in polka dots. Additionally, pink and green flowers covered the cups and lined a cut-out at her chest. White straps hugged the top of her chest and ran vertically down the lingerie. The lingerie’s low-cut neckline did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The cut-out fabric also gapped slightly, revealing some of Madi’s underboob.

Madi’s flat tummy was visible through the lingerie. The lower half of the one-piece had high cuts that came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Garter straps attached to the lingerie hung loosely over her lean legs.

Madi accessorized the ensemble with a gold bracelet and a ring on her finger. She also sported a full face of makeup, including what looked to be blush, dark eyeliner, bright highlighter, and a light pink lipstick. Madi’s blond locks were styled down in messy waves.

Madi leaned back on one arm and spread her legs slightly. She rested a hand on her thigh while arching her back in a way that emphasized her figure. Madi stared at the camera with sultry eyes.

Madi’s post received more than 14,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in under a day as fans showered her with affection in the comments section.

“Loveeee the one-piece,” one fan said.

“You look so stunning,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“Looking sooooo gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

“Madi this is so cute,” a fourth fan said.

Madi’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Earlier this week, she celebrated her birthday by hanging out at the pool in a floral bikini that showed off her best assets, which her followers loved.