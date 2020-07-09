Luciana Del Mar Slays In Sexy Lingerie While Sitting On The Edge Of A Bathtub

Luciana Del Mar returned to Instagram on Wednesday night to share yet another racy snap with her adoring fans. The model flashed her curves while telling her followers in the caption of the post to keep her close.

In the sexy pic, Luciana looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a black and white lingerie set. The top boasted a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. It also featured thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching panties wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips while showing off her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist and a pair of large hoop earrings.

Luciana sat on the edge of a bathtub for the shot. She placed one hand next to her for balance and the other behind her head. She arched her back and pressed her knees together as her feet rested in the tub.

Luciana wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in loose curls that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner. She included a light pink eye shadow and defined brows as well.

She looked to highlight her facial features with a bronzed blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her lips.

Luciana’s 901,000-plus followers didn’t wast any time showing their support for the post. The pic garnered more than 13,000 likes within the first 11 hours after it was published to her feed. Fans flocked to the comments section to leave over 460 messages.

“You’re gorgeous,” one follower gushed.

“You achieve new heights every day.. amazing pic,” another stated.

“Beautiful girl,” a third social media user wrote.

“Such as gorgeous woman,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing off her flawless physique in racy outfits online. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a tiny pink top and a pair of skintight jeans. To date, that pic has racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 330 comments.