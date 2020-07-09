Rocky Barnes Flaunts Curves In Strapless Peach Swimsuit

Rocky Barnes has a sharp sense of style, and she knows how to rock just about any look. Lately, she has been thrilling her two million Instagram followers with posts that show her modeling a variety of chic and sexy swimwear. On Thursday, she shared an update on that featured her looking sensational while she flaunted her curves in a strapless swimsuit while spending some time on the beach.

The fashion blogger’s post consisted of five snapshots. She was barefoot in the sand as the waves rolled ashore behind her.

Rocky’s bathing suit was a peach color. The strapless number was low-cut on top and had moderately high-cut legs. She paired it with a light green coverup, which she wore loosely around her shoulders. The model added more color to her outfit with thick, layered necklaces that included yellow, orange, green, and pink beads. She appeared to be fresh-faced and makeup-free, and her hair fell loose around her shoulders.

The mom of one was on her knees in the first photo, which captured her from the front at a side angle. She playfully tugged at the legs of the swimsuit while she looked ahead with a sultry look on her face. The coverup fell around her elbows, showing off her shapely arms.

The second image caught Rocky from the front as she gazed at the camera. She held her hands in her hair, showcasing the front of her body in the bathing suit. The pose put her hourglass shape on display.

Rocky was back on her knees in the third picture. She placed her hands on her hips while she looked over her shoulder at something out of view. The coverup billowed in the wind, surrounding one of her thighs, while showcasing her other thigh.

The fourth snapshot was similar to the third. Rocky held one hand near her face as she looked off to the side. The photo was taken a bit closer to her body, giving her fans a good look at her thin waist and bustline.

Rocky flashed a big smile for the camera in the last picture. She held her hands behind her head as the wind caught her hair. The shot was cropped just below her waist, and her pose showed off her flat tummy.

Rocky’s admirers took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Awww so beautiful,” a second follower commented.

“So classy and pretty!” a third fan chimed in.

“You are so gorgeous,” gushed a fourth admirer.