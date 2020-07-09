‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Advises Fans, ‘Stay Far Away From Charleston’ As Coronavirus Cases Surge

Southern Charm star, Cameran Eubanks, had a strong warning for fans on Wednesday. The reality star told her followers to avoid travel to Charleston, South Carolina. Cameran took to her Instagram stories to advise fans not to visit her hometown due to the surge in coronavirus cases. The state is currently emerging as a hotspot for the virus, according to ABC News.

“My advice: stay far away from Charleston.”

The realtor and reality star’s story was a response to fans seeking recommendations.

“I have people messaging me they are coming to Charleston on vacation and want restaurant recommendations,” Cameran wrote in her stories.

The reality star wasn’t sure if her followers knew of what was going on in her hometown.

“You might not be aware but we are LEADING the COUNTRY in new Coronavirus cases,” Cameran wrote to her over 1 million followers.

The Real World: San Diego star also shared her perception of the current situation at her husband’s hospital. Jason Wimberly is an anesthesiologist at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, South Carolina.

“Jason’s hospital is FULL and they are running out of PPE again,” Cameran warned.

The reality star went on to share statistics to drill home the message. In the next slide of Cameran’s story, the actress shared a chart showing where the world’s most significant outbreaks of the coronavirus are currently. The table from The New York Times pulled information from state and local health departments and depicted “places with the most new coronavirus cases per million residents” based on the last week. It was unclear when the chart was originally printed.

Cameran was quick to point out her state’s ranking on the list.

“Oh and we are third in the WORLD,” the southern reality star wrote.

South Carolina was listed behind Arizona and Florida with the most new cases. The southern state had 2,300 new cases per million residents. The state ranked higher than many countries, including Bahrain, Qatar, Brazil, and Panama.

This latest warning isn’t the first time Cameran has spoken out about the coronavirus. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the reality star blasted her state’s governor back in March. Cameran was upset that the governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, did not issue a full stay-at-home order. Instead, the politician simply suggested that his constituents shelter in place.

“Truly unbelievable @govhenrymcmaster!!! DO THE RIGHT THING AND ISSUE THE ORDER NOW!!!” Eubanks wrote on her Instagram stories, per People Magazine.