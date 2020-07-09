Genesis Lopez Puts On A Busty Show In A Barely There Pink Thong Bikini

Genesis Lopez left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update on Thursday morning. The gorgeous model rocked a scanty outfit as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was in her “zen zone.”

In the sexy shot, Genesis looked hotter than ever as she sported a tiny pink bikini with a white polka dot pattern. The skimpy top featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and accentuated her curvy hips, flat tummy, and washboard abs. Her round booty and long, lean legs were also spotlighted in the pics.

In the first photo, Genesis had one foot in front of the other as she tugged at her bikini. She looked away from the camera as she posed in front of a stunning blue cloudy sky and green foliage. The second snap featured her in the same place, but with her backside towards the camera as she walked away and put her pert posterior on full display.

Genesis wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in loose, damp strands that fell down her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to highlight her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, under eyes, nose, and chin. She seemed to complete the look with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Genesis’ over 4.8 million followers made short work of showing support for the post. The photos garnered more than 49,000 likes within the first hour after they were published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 600 messages during that time.

“So perfect I could cry,” one follower declared.

“You’re gorgeous,” another wrote.

“How is it possible to be so beautiful that it hurts,” a third comment read.

“Amazing body and smile. You’re perfect,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online pics. She’s often seen sporting racy looks such as tiny bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tight dresses in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Genesis most recently slayed in a barely there brown string bikini at the beach. To date, that photo has raked in more than 106,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.