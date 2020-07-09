Saweetie Enjoys Some Pool Time In Skimpy Low-Cut Swimsuit

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The rapper is known for posting regularly via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Tap In” songstress stunned in a skimpy peach swimsuit that was very low-cut. She accessorized with a jeweled silver chain and scraped her dark hair off her hair and styled into a bun. Saweetie left the baby hairs to rest down the side of her face. The 27-year-old is known for sporting artistic acrylic nails but kept them short with no polish for this occasion. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a bold red lip, mascara, eyeliner, and long false eyelashes.

Saweetie treated followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped outdoors on the edge of the pool with her body facing the beautiful sights of Beverly Hills, California, in front of her. Saweetie sat next to Whitney Harp, who wore a matching bikini set, and placed both hands on top of the surface. She turned around and looked over her shoulder directly at the camera lens. In the fourth slide, she was photographed in the same position closer up. The reflection of the back of her body was reflecting in the water and her surroundings looked like a postcard.

In the second frame, Saweetie turned around and posed solo. She raised one leg while looking up.

In the fifth and final pic, Saweetie was captured in the middle of the pool. She squinted her eyes and sported a pouty expression.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 700,000 likes and over 3,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“MELANIN POPPING AND GLOWING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You are fire,” another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“You are such a mood,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re so adorable!!! Cutie,” a fourth admirer commented.

Saweetie is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white tank top paired with high-waisted light blue ripped jeans that fitted very loosely around her waist. The entertainer sported red hair and wore her locks in a ponytail. Saweetie accessorized with large hoop earrings, a silver watch, a ring, and a chain featuring a large pendant. She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup and took a number of selfies in the mirror of a bathroom.