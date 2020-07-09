Alexa Collins Is ‘Still On Island Time’ In Curve-Hugging Skirt & Crop Top

Alexa Collins is putting on another sexy and fashionable display for her 1 million fans on Instagram. The latest addition to her feed showed the model in skimpy attire that showcased her fit figure.

The photo captured Collins posed against a door frame. A geotag in the post indicated that she was at the Hodges Bay Resort and Spa in Antigua & Barbuda. The room behind Collins was decorated with a dining table that had a glass top and several linen-covered chairs surrounding it. A large pillar and ceiling fan could also be seen in the resort room.

Collins grabbed the frame of the door with her left hand and casually draped the opposite arm near her side. She tilted her head toward her shoulder and gazed into the camera with a half-smile. Collins styled her golden blond locks with a deep side part, and her hair tumbled over her shoulders and back. The blond model also added a pair of sizable hoop earrings to her tropical look, which provided just the right amount of bling.

In her caption, Collins told fans that she was on island time and credited Missy Empire for her sexy look. On her upper half, the social media star sported a crop top that had long sleeves. The sizzling garment was primarily white, and it boasted light blue streaks that were similar to a tie-dye pattern. The front of the shirt had a V-shaped hem that fell near Collins’ ribs and left her toned and tanned abs bare.

The bottom of the ensemble was just as sexy. Collins opted for a curve-hugging skirt that boasted a light purple hue. The side of the garment featured a set of ties that fell down her thigh. The skirt also boasted a daringly short length that rode high on her toned legs.

Collins wore a bold application of makeup that highlighted all of her beautiful features. The look appeared to include thick mascara and a purple eye shadow on her lids. The model dusted her cheeks with a light pink blush and lip gloss to match.

The post has been live on Collins’ page for a short time, but it’s attracted plenty of attention from her fans. It has accrued over 5,000 likes and 117 comments in an hour.

“I truly think you are the most beautiful sexiest lady in the world,” one follower raved.

“You are perhaps my dream…” a second social media user chimed in alongside a few red heart emoji.

“You are so amazingly beautiful and sexy,” another fan wrote.

“You are so Gorgeous,” one more Instagrammer complimented.