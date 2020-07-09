Nikki Glaser Announces Virtual Speed Dating: ‘I’m Open To Anything’

On Wednesday evening, Nikki Glaser posted on Instagram announcing her intention to participate in virtual speed dating on her Instagram live. The first round of dates will take place tonight at 10 p.m EST.

Glaser posted the announcement along with a photo of herself on a surf boat paddling along a river wearing a pair of printed sunglasses and a black skirt – her hair is pulled back in a tight pony.

In the caption, the comedian wrote that she is not a fan of dating and hasn’t had much time to do so since she spends most of it touring. She also admits that she is “terrified” of getting to know strangers but doing so online allows her a safety net. Glaser claimed that she got the idea from her friend, Andrew Collin, who has recently been doing virtual speed dating every week.

“I am open to anything,” replied Glaser to an Instagram user asking if she dates girls.

Glaser did another Instagram live last night from her home to discuss the process in greater detail. The comedian said that anyone can show up and request a speed date with her – however they will have a better chance of getting picked if they send her a photo and tell her a little bit about themselves first. She requested that they do this through her DM’s prior to tuning into the Instagram live. At the end of the live, Glaser stated that while the speed dates will be mostly for fun she is “sincerely looking for love.”

The comic also stated that the event is not only for those looking to participate but will also be something entertaining to watch. Anyone is welcome to tune in and experience the process along with her.

Glaser has already received a variety of comments regarding her announcement.

“This is my chance boys, wish me luck,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Good luck Nikki!!” cheered another.

“Shoot your shot, kings,” commented an Instagram user.

“This is the best news of 2020,” wrote another user.

Glaser has been out of the touring game since March due to COVID-19 restrictions shutting down theaters. These restrictions have unfortunately put many comics out of work, as reported by The Inquisitr. She left her home in LA to go live with her parents in St. Louis for the time being. Although she is greatly enjoying spending time with her family, Glaser hopes to get back to performing and making people laugh as soon as it is safe to do so.