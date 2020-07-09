Natalie Roush Flaunts Toned Abs & Legs In White Bikini, Colorful Sneakers On Instagram

Natalie Roush turned up the heat in a new Instagram post on Wednesday evening. The babe shared a series of images in which she sported a tight-fitting white bikini that showed off her killer abs and legs as she posed in what looked to be a living room.

The photos showed Natalie sitting on a green couch. Behind her, several white shelves could be seen mounted on the wall, each with their own colorful sneaker. A few record covers could be seen hanging on the wall as well. Light appeared to be shining down on Natalie from off-camera, causing her tan skin to glow.

Natalie’s look included a thin bikini top with an attached belt that ran around the base of her bust. The top itself barely covered her breasts in full, as her underboob was on full display. In addition, her ample cleavage spilled out of the low-cut neckline.

Natalie’s six-pack abs were fully exposed between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottom remained low on her waist to show off her flat tummy, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The high cuts also showed off her lean legs.

Natalie finished off her outfit with a pair of blue, green, yellow and pink sneakers, as well as a statement necklace. She appeared to be wearing some subtle makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, and light pink lip gloss. Natalie’s brunette locks were styled down in messy waves.

In the first few photos, Natalie leaned against the corner of the couch with her legs slightly spread. She flexed her ab muscles and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. In other images, she leaned forward slightly, allowing her cleavage to fall out. She pursed her lips and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

In the caption, Natalie asked fans about their favorite shoes.

Natalie’s post received more than 51,000 likes and just over 700 comments in under a day as fans expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You’re so bomb bb,” fellow model Lauren Dascalo said with fire emoji.

“You are so pretty as always,” another user added.

“You are stunning and i love your sneakers Natalie,” a third follower wrote.

Natalie always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post, the model wore a tight mini dress with a low-cut neckline, which her followers loved.