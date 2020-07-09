Josey Hollis Dorsey: Who Is Naya Rivera’s 4-Year-Old Son?

Naya Rivera was boating with her 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey when she went missing on the afternoon of July 8. The former Glee star rented a vehicle to head out on the water of Lake Piru in Ventura County to enjoy some outdoor time with Josey. The little boy was later found alone, wearing a life vest, and asleep in their boat reported The Inquisitr. Naya was not found and a search will continue this morning for the actress, who is presumed dead. The four-year-old is the product of the marriage of the former Glee star and Justified actor Ryan Dorsey and is the couple’s only child. They shared custody of their son who was born in September 2015.

Naya’s Last Instagram Post Featured Josey

The actress posted an image of herself and her four-year-old little boy on July 8. In the caption, she shared a statement that read “just the two of us.” The image featured Naya kissing her son. While most of the actress’s face can be seen, just the top of Josey’s tousled blond hair is pictured. It appeared that the little boy had his hand around his mother’s head in the share. It can be seen just under her chin. Josey’s hair color is similar to that of his father, who also has light-colored tresses.

Josey Appeared To Have A Flair For Creativity

The little boy was seen in an Instagram share posted by his proud mother on March 17. A series of two slides featured Josey as he acted out a scene from the children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar. In a series of two images, Josey was seen laughing as he donned a paper hat that depicted the familiar character from the book. The top of the hat had two black antenna and yellow eyes. Josey’s dark-colored shirt and blue patterned pants were highlighted by a series of paper circles colored in green and added to his chest to finish a transformation into the beloved book character. The little boy looked thrilled to show off his knowledge of what appeared to be a favorite story as he stood in what seemed to be the kitchen of the home he shared with his mother.

Josey Seems To Have A Great Sense Of Fun

Josey posed alongside his mother in a March 11 slideshow of three photos. In the first pic, he and Naya stood together for a photo where the little boy looked ready to head out for some fun. Josey wore a grey sweatshirt with a graphic atop it. In his arms, he carried a toy that depicted the beloved Disney character Woody from the Toy Story series of films. He wore gray sweatpants and sneakers in the share and stood next to his mother, who donned a yellow plaid jacket and skirt. While it seemed that Naya wanted a sweet pic to share with her followers, Josey had other ideas. In the second snap, he began acting up to his reflection what seemed to be a mirrored door, prompting his mother to laugh. In the third photo, he continued to entertain himself as Naya looked at the camera with a wide smile on her face.

Josey Had A Strong Relationship With Both His Parents

The 4-year-old was showered with love by both Naya and his father Ryan. They loved sharing images of the little boy on their social media pages. For Josey’s birthday in September 2019, Naya shared a photo of herself cuddling her son using a quote from the children’s book I’ll Love You Forever. In a more recent Instagram share in honor of Father’s Day, Ryan posted a cute selfie of himself, Josey, and his two dogs. Josey smiled in the image as he stood next to his father and in front of the family’s pets. Ryan stated in the caption, “Josey I love you so much, you are the sunshine & joy of my life, proud to be your daddy.”

Josey Loves Having New Experiences

The boating trip was just another way that Naya attempted to enrich her son’s life. Her Instagram page was filled with fun times the two shared with one another. They wore similar costumes for one Halloween, each dressing up as characters from the Disney/Pixar film Cars. Naya took Josey on several vacations to exotic locales and together, mother and son enjoyed pool time and even participated in an outdoor yoga class. Josey’s joy was evident throughout each experience with his mother from the wide smile upon his face seen in Naya’s Instagram shares.