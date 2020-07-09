Natalie Roser Shows Off Bounteous Cleavage In Flesh-Toned Bra: ‘Want High-Quality Nudes?’

Natalie Roser left little to the imagination in her nude bra and panties set in her latest Instagram post. Clad in only her underwear, she had her fans flocking to her page as she flaunted her assets for the camera.

The Australian model looked smoking hot in lingerie from her Rose and Bare line. In her caption, she teased her fans by pointing them to her range if they wanted high-quality nudes. Of course, Natalie was referring to the nude-toned underwear that her brand sells.

Natalie wore a flesh-colored bra that matched her skin tone. The bra had a plunging neckline that put her bountiful cleavage on display. The wide straps sat wide across her shoulders and allowed for an unobstructed view of her décolletage.

She teamed the top with a tiny g-string in the same nude shade. The thong exposed Natalie’s tan lines and seemed to fit snugly around her curvaceous hips.

Natalie’s midsection was also put on display as she posed for the camera. Her ripped abs and minuscule waist highlighted her voluptuous hourglass figure.

The social media star styled her hair in an off-center parting and allowed her blonde tresses to cascade down her shoulders and back. She appeared to be wearing a full face of natural-looking makeup that defined her eyes and lips. She also wore a pair of gold earrings in the snap.

Natalie posed next to a counter. She placed her hands on it and tilted her hips to the side. She angled her face to the side and looked directly at the camera. She parted her lips for a seductive look.

The influencer’s fans loved the image and took to social media to engage with her about it. They showered her with compliments in the comments section.

‘One follower thought that Natalie was the “epitome of hotness.”

Another waxed lyrical about her beauty.

“You define the perfection of beauty… You are breathtaking as always,” they gushed.

An Instagram user thought that Natalie looked like a supermodel and said that she was extremely talented.

“You are an incredibly talented and beautiful woman (heart emoji). You seriously look like a supermodel (flower emoji),” they raved.

Of course, one admirer found the post funny and teased Natalie.

“But I’m a dude? A bra would feel uncomfortable for me,” they joked.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur has garnered the attention of more than 1.2 million Instagram followers. She regularly updates her page with sexy pics, video clips, and snapshots into her everyday life. Her fans seem to love her approach and regularly engage with her on social media. This image has already attracted more than 9,000 likes in the two hours since it went live.