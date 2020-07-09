Ryan Dorsey: Who Is Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband & The Father Of Her Son?

The missing 'Glee' alum was married to the actor for 4 years.

Naya Rivera is presumed dead after her 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. The former Glee star, 33, went missing after jumping into the water during the outing with her young son, and search and rescue teams have been unable to locate her.

Naya was a single mom and shared custody of her son Josey with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

Ryan Dorsey Is An Actor

Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

Naya’s ex-husband was born in Charleston, West Virginia in 1983 and began acting in high school, according to his IMDB page. He attended the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts before moving to Los Angeles to start a serious acting career. He met Naya after moving to L.A.

Ryan’s credits include roles in several high-profile TV shows including The Mentalist, Shameless, Justified, Vampire Dairies, Pitch, Ray Donovan, and most recently, Stumptown.

When he was married to Naya, the two were photographed together on the red carpet at many celebrity events.

They Welcomed Their Son During Their Marriage

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Naya and Ryan had an on-and-off relationship which started out as a friendship before blossoming into romance. In her memoir, titled Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, Naya revealed that she had an abortion in 2010 following her first breakup from Ryan, because her career was taking off with her role as Santana on Glee.

Naya and Ryan later reconciled and married in a secret wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on July 19, 2014, which was the original date she had been due to marry her ex-fiance, rapper Big Sean, per The Mirror.

Naya, then 27, wore a Monique Lhuillier gown while Ryan wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit as they exchanged Neil Lane rings in the romantic ceremony.

“We feel truly blessed to be joined as husband and wife,” the couple told People following their surprise wedding.”Our special day was fated and everything we could have ever asked for. True love always prevails.”

The newlyweds found even more joy when they welcomed their son, Josey Hollis, in September 2015.

In November 2016, Naya filed for divorce from Ryan after two years of marriage, but the couple reconciled that December. The following year the actress filed for divorce again and it was finalized in 2018 with a shared custody agreement for Josey.

Following the split, Naya told Momtastic (via People) that she and her ex were “very good at co-parenting.”

“It’s always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority,” she says. “We’re his parents. If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama. Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.”

The Exes Made Headlines For A Domestic Violence Incident

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

In 2017, Naya was arrested and charged with domestic battery after her then-husband alleged she hit him during an altercation over their son.

At the time of the shocking incident, Ryan called 911 to report Naya’s “out of control” behavior after she allegedly got physical with him while they were taking their then 2-year old son for a walk.

Ryan told police he suspected Naya was acting strangely because she allegedly had been drinking. He also alleged that at one point Naya let go of their son’s stroller while pushing it up an incline, causing it to roll backward down the hill, according to information in the police report posted by People.

“Rivera began using profane language and yelling at him,” the report stated. “Dorsey advised he continued pushing the stroller, not letting Rivera have control of it again. Rivera became irate and began to strike Dorsey, with a closed fist, in the face and back of the head.”

The actress was released on a $1,000 bond and Ryan dropped domestic battery charges against her in January 2018, a few months before their divorce was finalized.