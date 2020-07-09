Hilde Osland Rocks Revealing Bodysuit In Flirty Bedroom Selfie

Temperatures may be cooling down in Australia, but Hilde Osland heated up her Instagram page with a flirty snap that featured her rocking a revealing bodysuit. The blond beauty posed on her bed for a mirror selfie that got her fans to talking.

The popular model seemed to color coordinate the photo. She sat perched on the edge of her bed, which was dressed in white linens. The cloudless blue sky was visible through the windows behind her. Her bodysuit was a shade of baby blue, and her phone case was also a shade of light blue. All of the shades of blue made her eyes pop.

Hilde’s bodysuit might have been a one piece number, but that did not mean it was not as sexy as some bikinis. It had short sleeves and a low-cut, square neckline that gave her fans a nice look at her cleavage. The words “baby girl” were written across the front of the shirt, calling even more attention to her bustline. The suit also had insanely high-cut legs that reached all the way to her waistline, showcasing the bare skin on her hips. She completed her comfy look with a pair of white crew socks.

Hilde crossed her shapely legs while leaning on one hand. Her lips were slightly parted as she gazed at the camera. She sat up straight, flaunting her hourglass shape.

The influencer wore her hair styled in a messy bun piled on the top of her head with tendrils framing her pretty face. Her makeup application appeared to include a skin-smoothing foundation, mascara, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She added some bling to her bedroom look with layered necklaces, which included chunky gold chains. She also sported a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The post was a bit hit among her many admirers, with more than 31,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of he sharing it.

As usual, many of Hilde’s followers took some time to compliment her.

“You must be the most beautiful woman in the world,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Don’t wanna add to the thirsty comments but this one made me say wow,” quipped a second fan.

“One hell of a woman perfect color for you,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Omg you always so cute,” wrote a fourth follower.

Hilde gives her fans plenty of content to enjoy. Yesterday, she shared a post that featured her flaunting her curves in a set of form-fitting sportswear while she spent some time outside.