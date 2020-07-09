‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Is Exquisite In New Instagram Share

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady is exquisite in a new Instagram share. The model and fashion designer posed for two different selfies in her latest post, which delighted her fans and followers, who have liked the images over 12,234 times and counting thus far.

Hunter showed off her stunning features in a series of two pics — one where she looked directly at the camera and a second where just her profile was seen.

In the first image, Hunter’s light-colored eyes appeared to sparkle, adding a stunning dynamic to the photo. Her peepers were enhanced with a makeup application. It appeared that her eyebrows were filled in with a matching color pencil to enhance their shape and already stunning natural arch. Then, it looked as if Hunter used a light-colored eyeliner to accent the shape of her eyes as well as lots of mascara to make them stand out further. It appeared that brown eyeshadow was used on her lids and under her eyes. Hunter’s cheekbones were enhanced with a pinkish blush to give her face a natural glow. A pale pink lipstick finished off her beauty look. The model’s right hand cradled her chin as her head tilted back slightly.

Hunter’s blond hair was curled and styled in a half-up and half-down fashion. Long bangs framed her face. Her tresses were pulled back to mid-crown and secured, while longer pieces fell down her shoulders.

In the second of two slides, Hunter looked away from the camera. Her profile was on display as she showed off earrings that featured the first initial of her name.

In the caption of the post, Hunter spoke about her support of small businesses and that her friend had made the earrings she wore. Also seen in the share was a stunning necklace that spelled out the model’s name and lay right on her collarbone.

Fans were able to get a better look at the outfit Hunter was wearing — a lovely multicolored top that appeared to have been worn off her shoulders.

Hunter’s Instagram followers loved her natural look in the new sequence of images.

“You are so breathtaking. You don’t need any makeup at all, its unreal,” said one follower.

“You are a true beauty, inside and out,” remarked a second fan.

“Wow, you are looking so incredibly hot!” stated a third Instagram user.

“So dainty and beautiful,” said a fourth admirer of the model.