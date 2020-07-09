Mariah Carey Has Finished Her Memoir, Describes The Book As ‘Unfiltered’

Singer Mariah Carey announced that she had finished writing her memoir on Wednesday. The pop star posted a lengthy note on Instagram about the book with the caption that partially read “delivered.” In the letter, Carey shared the reasons for writing the book, along with what fans could expect.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer shared that it took her a “lifetime to have the courage and the clarity” to write the book. Carey, 50, has been in the music business since she was 18, so there are plenty of stories to share. The mega-star wrote that she wanted to include both the good and the bad.

“I want to tell the story of the moments – the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams,” Carey wrote.

The American Idol judge wanted to write the book so that she could share her experiences from her point of view. While the superstar has been interviewed countless times, those accounts never really expressed a complete picture.

“It’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience.”

When the star communicated to various outlets, Carey believed her words were “filtered through someone else’s lens” with the distinct purpose of trying to define the pop star as part of the interviewer’s assignment as a journalist. Carey indicated that this book would be different. The actress called the work “unfiltered.”

Carey called writing the book a “hard, humbling, and healing” experience. The process had the singer digging deep within herself to create an authentic story. Carey hoped that readers not only got to know her better but also learned more about humanity.

“My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

Fans were thrilled to hear the news. The post received over 120,000 likes in a short time. Even celebrities shared their enthusiasm.

“I’m excited to read,” actress Reese Witherspoon wrote.

The exact title and release date for Carey’s book has not been released, although Amazon is currently offering a presale with the delivery on September 29.

Andy Cohen’s publishing company, which is affiliated with Henry Holt and Company, will produce the book, which was first announced back in November, according to USA Today. The talk show host shared his excitement for the release on Wednesday.

“This is going to blow everybody away!!! I am so grateful to witness your literary artistry up close,” Cohen commented.