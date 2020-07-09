Candice Swanepoel Defies Gravity While Dangling Off A Rock In A Strapless Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret model stunned fans with her latest daring Instagram upload.

Candice Swanepoel proved this week that not only is she one of the world’s most in-demand supermodels, but she’s also pretty great at balancing. The mom of two and Victoria’s Secret Angel of over a decade shared a gravity-defying photo with her fans on Wednesday, July 8, which showed her in a strapless swimsuit as she laid on her back on top of a giant rock formation.

Candice pulled one of her very best model poses in the high-fashion photo, which was actually taken back in January.

In it, the lingerie model gave fans a look at her impressive flexibility as she arched her back and moulded her body around the tall red rock.

The mom of two bent her right leg with her barefoot down on the earth. She let her left dangle down as she showed off her flawless model body in a strapless black swimsuit which perfectly showed off her flawless figure.

Her long blond hair also dangled down the side of the very tall rock as she rested her head back. She bent her left arm and put her hand in her hair while she laid down in the shadow of another large formation beside her.

In the caption of the snap, Candice explained that many of her favorite photos from shoots throughout her lengthy career haven’t been those taken indoors, but are instead the ones where she’s gone out into the world to interact with nature.

She told her 14.4 million followers that she likes it when she’s “blending into an epic landscape” and can feel like “an accessory” to nature. It’s not clear if the leg-baring swimsuit she wore in the photo was from her own line, Tropic of C, though Candice models different looks from her own brand in different photos shared to Instagram pretty regularly.

Plenty of Candice’s followers shared their thoughts on the stunning photo in the comments section.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“Gorgeous,” one person said with a star emoji.

“This is not a photo, is a piece of art,” another impressed Instagram user said.

“WOW! no words! You are such an inspiration and role model in everything you do!” a third comment read.

Candice’s upload has so far received more than 100,000 likes and counting.

The stunning snap came shortly after the star modeled another black swimsuit during a shoot from her own line in a photo posted to social media last month. That time, during a trip to the beach, she stunned in a plain one-piece with two sets of seriously thin string straps on each shoulder. The swimsuit was made out of sustainable materials.