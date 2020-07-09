Daisy Keech Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes & A White Crop Top

Blond bombshell Daisy Keech tantalized her 4.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot triple update in which she rocked a casual yet super sexy ensemble. The snaps were taken in Tennessee, as the geotag indicated, and Daisy posed on a gravel road surrounded by lush greenery. The pictures were taken by her partner Michael Yerger, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post.

Daisy flaunted her enviable figure in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes that accentuated her physique. The waistband of the shorts came to just below her belly button, with the sides going slightly higher in a way that highlighted her slim waist. The Daisy Dukes were a light-wash denim with some distressing along the front, and frayed hems that gave the ensemble an even more casual vibe. The hem of the shorts barely came an inch down her thighs, and were so short that the pockets stuck out the bottom on either side.

Daisy’s toned legs were on display in the look, and though all the pictures were cropped so that her full legs weren’t visible, there was still plenty for her followers to admire.

She paired the Daisy Dukes with a simple short-sleeve crop top with a button-down front and a slightly ruffled hem. Daisy had nearly all the buttons undone, although she didn’t have any cleavage on display. The crop top accentuated her slim waist, and her blond locks tumbled effortlessly down her shoulder as she gazed at the camera.

Daisy didn’t have on any visible accessories beyond a purse slung over her shoulder.

The second picture captured her while she had her head thrown back, feeling the sunshine on her face and thrusting her chest out slightly in the meantime. In the third and final shot in the series, Daisy treated her followers to a view of the back of the look. The Daisy Dukes had distressing on the back as well, including a large hole on one of her rear cheeks that flashed a tantalizing hint of skin.

Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 474,800 likes within 15 hours. It also received 2,115 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“You are a real life angel,” one follower commented.

“Dude you are GORGEOUS,” another fan remarked.

“You are so pretty,” a third fan wrote.

“Perfect as always,” one fan added, followed by a heart emoji.

Her most recent post isn’t the first time Daisy has opted to flaunt her legs in Daisy Dukes. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked skimpy Daisy Dukes and a tie-dye bikini top while perched on the passenger seat of a vehicle outside.