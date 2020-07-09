Sarah Houchens Lounges On A Couch In Nothing More Than A Skimpy Bikini

Sarah Houchens opted for some seriously sexy swimwear while lounging around inside. The model added a sizzling upload to her Instagram feed on July 8, and fans have been flooding it with plenty of praise.

The steamy new update consisted of two new images that showed the model in her bikini. A geotag indicated that the picture was snapped in Washington, D.C. Sarah appeared to be in a home where the walls were blank, and she was sprawled out on a gray couch that was decorated with fuzzy pillows.

The first photo in the set captured the model lying on her tummy. She kicked her legs up on the armrest and popped her booty in the air. Sarah appeared to rest her head in her hands and stared into the camera with her big, blue eyes. The photo was cropped on the side and it cut a small portion of Sarah’s’ face off.

The second image in the series offered the best view of the model and her bombshell curves. Sarah opted for a black bikini that fit her like a glove. A tag in the post indicated that the suit was from Fashion Nova. Not much of the top of Sarah’s swimwear could be seen because it was hidden under her platinum blond locks, and only a piece of the strings on the back of her suit was visible.

However, the lower half of her racy swimsuit was well on display. The garment boasted a cheeky cut that showed off her bronzed derriere. The suit also had small, string sides that stretched over her hips and helped draw attention to her trim midsection and waist. She kept the look casual and went barefoot in the series of photos.

Sarah was all done-up with a natural palette of makeup that provided her with just the right amount of glam. It looked like she wore defined brows that matched the color of her roots while her eyes were lined with eyeliner and mascara. She added a small amount of gloss to her pout and brushed her cheeks with blush. Sarah styled her long tresses in loose waves, and her hair spilled over her back.

In the caption of the post, the social media influencer shared a sweet caption. Since going live on her page, the update has earned over 25,000 likes and 500-plus comments.

“Well said young lady! I can only imagine the great things life has in store for you!!!! You are simply magnificent!!!!!! Gorgeous,” one follower commented alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Absolutely stunning!!!” another Instagrammer raved.

“Sweeeeeet cheeks and very beautiful and sexy,” a third follower wrote.