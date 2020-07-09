NFL Rumors: Three Potential Destinations For 49ers RB Raheem Mostert Discussed In New Report

On Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert confirmed through a tweet from his agent, Brett Tessler, that he is requesting a trade after months of “unproductive” contract talks between both sides. In the light of this development, a new report took a look at three potential destinations for the onetime undrafted free agent, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, and Chicago Bears.

As detailed by CBS Sports‘ Jordan Dajani, the Jaguars could be an ideal landing spot for Mostert due to the uncertainty regarding Leonard Fournette’s future with the team. After Jacksonville chose not to pick up the fifth-year option on Fournette’s contract, the former No. 4 overall draft pick was brought up in multiple trade rumors linking him to teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles. It was also pointed out that these rumors swirled despite how Fournette was quite productive in the 2019 season, rushing for 1,152 yards and averaging a career-best 4.3 yards per carry. He did, however, tally a career-low three rushing touchdowns.

“It’s not impossible that Jacksonville could be looking to add another running back with obvious potential,” Dajani wrote of the possibility the Jaguars could trade for Mostert.

In addition to the Jaguars, Dajani also mentioned the Chargers as a second hypothetical destination for Mostert, pointing out that the team recently lost their starting running back, Melvin Gordon, to the Denver Broncos in free agency. The CBS Sports writer suggested that the erstwhile 49ers star could be a “great replacement” for Gordon, should the Chargers want a similar “one-two punch” to the one they had when Gordon was sharing time with Austin Ekeler in the backfield.

Talking about the Bears, Dajani pointed out that the team might also need more productivity from the running back position, as 2019 third-round pick David Montgomery tallied 889 rushing yards and six touchdowns but averaged just 3.7 yards per carry, while three-year veteran Tarik Cohen is best utilized as a receiving back.

“Montgomery definitely could be the future at running back for the Bears, but adding someone like Mostert would improve this rushing attack as Chicago tries to figure out its quarterback situation.”

Despite his ostensibly unheralded status, Mostert emerged as a key player for San Francisco last season, leading the team with 772 rushing yards. During the team’s playoff run, which ended with a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV, the 28-year-old gained further notoriety when he scored four touchdowns and set a new franchise record with 220 rushing yards in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.