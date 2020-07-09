Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brett Caprioni Breaks Instagram Silence With Adorable Puppy Pic

The former reality star shared two photos of a new friend.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brett Caprioni posted the first photo to his Instagram page since he was fired from the Bravo reality show last month.

After more than a month of silence on his social media page, the SUR waiter, 31, shared two new photos of him holding an adorable puppy. In the pics, Brett was all smiles and wearing a blue tank top as he snuggled the tiny dog.

Brett did not tag the photo or reveal if the dog is from his SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump’s California dog rescue. Instead, in the caption to the photo, the former Vanderpump Rules star coyly asked his followers which of them they want to bring home to mom — him or the dog.

It’s no surprise that in comments to the photos, fans had some funny remarks. While a few commenters asked if bringing home both of them was an option — “BOTH, PACKAGE DEAL,” one fan wrote in all caps — others said they’d take the dog, then clarified they meant the puppy and not Brett.

“Def the dog, I mean the one on the left,” one follower wrote.

“Whichever one is potty trained,” another added.

Other fans raved about the sweet photo as they wished Brett the best of luck in whatever he does next.

“Awwwe. Very sweet pic,” one fan wrote. “I’ll miss you on the show but I know you’ll get another opportunity. Stay true to yourself and remain kind. It all works out. ”

You can see Brett’s return to Instagram with an adorable puppy pic below.

Brett’s new post is the first post to his main Instagram page since June 2, when he shared a black square in support of the Black Lives Matters movement. In comments to that post, several followers said they felt Brett should have been given another chance on the Bravo reality show.

Brett, who made his debut on Vanderpump Rules last season, made headlines in June when he was axed from Lisa Vanderpump’s reality show alongside fellow newcomer Max Boyens and veteran cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. All four fired reality stars were accused of racially insensitive behavior after their past incidents were recently unearthed.

The fired Vanderpump Rules newbie broke his silence on his firing in a statement in which he thanked Vanderpump for all of her support both before and after the racism scandal.

“She understood that I was a good guy who made a mistake,” Brett told Entertainment Tonight of Lisa. “And, she also believed in my capacity to learn from it and change.”