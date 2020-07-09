Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In Plunging Calvin Klein Bra For Sexy Closet Selfie

Australian model and social media influencer Tarsha Whitmore looked like she was in her element in the most recent photo that was shared with her 845,000-plus fans on Instagram.

The update was snapped selfie-style and captured the model in her closet. A geotag in the post indicated that the image was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Tarsha’s massive closet boasted a set of three shelves that held the model’s extensive shoe collection, which included plenty of high heels and sneakers. The other areas of her closet boasted hanging shelves with clothing that was organized by color, while Tarsha also had an entire section that was dedicated to jeans. Her A-list closet featured a white tufted seat that was situated on top of a fur rug.

The model sat on the ground and snapped a selfie via the mirror in front of her. Tarsha kicked both legs out in front of her and used her right arm to balance her weight. She held her cell phone in the opposite hand and directed her attention to its screen to ensure she captured the perfect angle.

On her upper half, Tarsha rocked a black bra with a thick band on the bottom that possessed the Calvin Klein logo. It had thick straps that sat wide on her shoulders and a scooped neckline that showed off her cleavage while leaving her decolletage entirely bare. The sexy garment allowed the model to tease a glimpse of her trim abs while she opted for comfort on the bottom with a pair of dark joggers.

Tarsha added a few pops of color to her ensemble with a pair of red, black, and white Nike sneakers. In the caption of the post, she credited Australia-based retailer Hype Market for her fashionable new footwear. The stunner styled her caramel-colored tresses with a middle part, and the light from her closet made her locks appear silky and smooth.

Her look still called for a flawless application of glam and it appeared as though Tarsha wore defined brows, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip liner. In a little over an hour, her post has amassed more than 9,000 likes and 93 comments from fans. Many were quick to rave over Tarsha’s toned figure while many others commented on her incredible closet.

“Love this outfit boo,” one follower gushed alongside a few red heart and heart-eye emoji.

“This outfit is amazing, and so is your closet, dang!” another social media user exclaimed.

“Goals omg,” another Instagrammer gushed.

“Love your whole look,” a fourth follower added.