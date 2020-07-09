Diana Maux Flaunts Incredible Booty In Bikini & Thong On Instagram

Diana Maux set her Instagram page alight with her latest bikini photos. She was a total smokeshow in an itty-bitty bikini that showed off her voluminous curves. Of course, her fans flocked to view the pics and engaged with her about her incredible body.

The model recently took to social media and titillated her followers with two sexy photos. She also whetted their appetite by telling them that there were more photos from that particular shoot. Diana teased that the rest of the pics were part of her premium content and provided the link for those who wanted to view more.

Diana wore a white and green string bikini that left very little to the imagination. In fact, some sideboob was clearly visible as she posed for the camera.

The social media star paired the bikini top with its matching bottoms. The thong showed off her thick booty, muscular thighs, and curvy hips. The thong’s side straps tied at her hips and drew attention to her curvaceous frame.

The combination of the bikini top and thong left Diana’s midriff bare. She stood in profile and her concave stomach and tiny waist were on display.

Diana appeared to be wearing a full face of natural looking makeup. She highlighted her eyes with a bold brow and seemed to have slicked on nude lipstick. She styled her hair in casual disarray and allowed her brown locks to tumble down her shoulders and back.

In the first photograph, Diana posed by holding onto the rails of a boat. She stretched her arms behind her while looking into the distance and smiling. In the background, another yacht was moored at a dock while palm trees stood sentry. The ocean was perfectly calm as Diana enjoyed her time outdoors.

The following snap showed Diana throwing her hair back and smiling as the sunlight played on her face. She lifted her face to its rays, closed her eyes, and enjoyed the moment while holding onto the railings.

The fitness model’s fans loved the offering and took to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“I can find my happiness in your cute smile (heart emoji,” one fan raved.

Another fan waxed lyrical and encouraged Diana to keep inspiring the people around her.

“Looks like your fully enjoying life. Bravo for you. Keep it up. You’re a great inspiration to many women (and men),” they complimented her.

A third admirer was grateful for the “amazing and beautiful pics of you.”

Diana has a solid fan base of more than 585,000 followers. She caters to her fans by posting hot photos and hardcore workout videos to show them how she maintains her flawless physique. This particular image has already racked up close to 13,000 views.