Meg Kylie Sizzles In Ultra-Revealing Monokini In New Instagram Post

Meg Kylie took to Instagram on July 8 to share two stunning shots while clad in a skimpy swimsuit. Over recent weeks, the Australian model has been delighting her followers with a number of sexy snaps. In the new upload, she shared two photos that featured her rocking an ultra-revealing monokini.

The first snapshot showed Meg standing in front of a glass door in her scanty attire. She posed by overlapping her left thigh over the other, slightly bending to the side. She placed her right hand on the side of her hip, while the other hand held her phone. The babe angled the mobile device in front of her shoulder and took the snap. She wore a summer hat, which slightly dimmed the view of her face.

The second picture showed a closer shot of Meg. This time, she stood with her legs apart and placed her free hand on her waist. The image focused on her upper body, showing a good look at her toned torso and ample assets.

Meg sported a beige one-piece that featured a scoop neckline, which displayed a generous amount of her decolletage. The tight fit of the piece pushed her breasts inward, showing more cleavage. The center part of the suit, which had the cups, were connected by an o-ring. It had a big cut-out along her midsection, which exposed her flat tummy and a glimpse of her underboob. The garment’s high leg cuts helped emphasize her curvy hips.

While her face wasn’t so visible in the pics, she showed a closer look at her glamorous makeup application in another Instagram post. She appeared to wear a dewy foundation, smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, faux lashes with several coats of mascara, and nude lipstick with colored lip gloss on top. She tied her long locks into a bun and covered it with a wide-brimmed straw hat. She also accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and nothing else.

Meg wrote a short caption indicating how much she likes the new swimwear collection from Lounge Swim. She also made sure to tag the brand in both the post and the photo.

In less than a day of going live, the sizzling upload amassed more than 16,500 likes and upward of 140 comments. Among her 808,000 followers, many flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages. Most of them raved about her hourglass physique. Other fans opted to express their thoughts about the snaps by leaving a trail of emoji.

“You are a beautiful hottie,” an admirer commented.

“I am obsessed with you and that banging body,” another fan wrote.