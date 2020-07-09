Abby Dowse Stuns In Black Thong & Fishnet Stockings For Steamy New Instagram Share

Abby Dowse rocked an all-black outfit in her most recent Instagram share, and it’s getting noticed by her 2.3 million fans for several reasons. The Australian beauty took to her page in the wee hours of the morning to showcase her incredible body.

The image captured Abby with her back faced toward the camera. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but it looked like she may have been in her bedroom. The model stood near the corner of the space that was painted with white walls and white trim. To her right was a window with sheer curtains that allowed natural light to spill over her figure. The room also featured a white nightstand with a white lamp and shade to match.

Abby’s pert derriere was facing the camera, and she turned her body slightly to the side. The model tucked her chin near her shoulder and pursed her lips for the camera. She styled her blond-dyed tresses with a middle part, and her hair cascaded over her shoulders and back. She appeared to wear a few loose waves on the ends of her tresses while leaving the rest of it straight.

Abby sported what looked like a black bodysuit, though the front of the piece was not seen because of the angle of the photo. The top of the garment had capped sleeves that hit near Abby’s trim arms. Only a few small pieces of solid fabric covered the area near her shoulders, and the rest of her back was decorated with crisscrossing straps.

The bottom of Abby’s ensemble was even sexier, and only a small piece of triangular fabric covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines. Her peachy posterior was well on display, and her muscular thighs were decorated with black, fishnet stockings. Abby added a few accessories to her revealing look, including a dainty silver bracelet and a ring to match.

The Instagram star wore an incredible application of makeup. It looked like she rocked defined brows and a few strokes of mascara on her lashes. Abby seemed to dust her cheeks with a light pink blush and completed the application with a nude lip.

Since the photo was posted to Abby’s page three hours ago, it’s been a hit with fans. The picture has accrued over 16,000 likes and 377 comments from her eager audience.

“Nothing better than a happy Abby, Can always tell, looking even more beautiful than normal,” one fan commented with heart-eyed and red heart emoji in their post.

“Omg so breathtaking beautiful miss Abby,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“Beautiful as always love,” one more chimed in.