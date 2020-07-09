Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Wife Heather Morris Shares Hope For Her Safe Return

Naya went missing after a boating trip with her son on July 8.

Heather Morris, who played Naya Rivera’s wife Brittany on the television series Glee, shared hopes for her former co-star’s safe return in a share posted to her Instagram story. The actress shared her heartbreak on a slide that featured two prayer hand emoji. Heather and Naya co-starred on Glee from 2009-2015. Naya portrayed the role of Santana.

“We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light,” said Heather in a statement to her 829,000 followers.

She did not elaborate further nor did she post any other tributes or statements to her official page.

Heather’s remark was in response to the devastating news that her former television wife Naya had gone missing while on a boat trip with her son Josey. Naya shared custody of the 4-year-old boy with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. The Inquisitr previously reported that the actress had rented a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County on the afternoon of July 8 to go swimming with her son. Josey was later found alone and safe, wearing a life vest. Naya was not found. Officials began a search for the actress, but it was suspended at nightfall and expected to resume in the morning, reported KIRO7.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Fans of Glee were huge champions of the romantic relationship between the characters of Santana and Brittany. They responded to the way the characters cared for one another prior to officially coming out to their friends and family on the series. Initially, the characters were flirty with one another but maintained heterosexual relationships. Brittany dated Artie and Santana hooked up with closeted football player Karofsky. In the end, the women could not deny their love for one another and became a couple, who endured many ups and downs before marrying during the show’s final season.

It was unclear if Naya and Heather maintained a personal friendship once they ended their run on the series. Naya would later elaborate on her Glee experience in the book Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up. She did not mention their personal friendship with Heather in the book.

Heather and Naya reunited for a photo opportunity in July 2019, just one year ago, when they were photographed together as they attended the California Monster Jam Celebrity Event.

Ari Perilstein / Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

The reunion between the former co-stars was captured at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California at a celebrity event that occurred at the Monster Jam Triple Threat series of shows. Naya attended the show with her son Josey and Heather with husband Taylor Hubbell and their sons Owen and Elijah reported The Daily Mail.