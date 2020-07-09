Eva Padlock Sizzles In A Revealing, Animal-Print Bikini In New Instagram Snaps

Spanish model Eva Padlock went online on Thursday morning and dazzled her fans with a revealing yet stylish animal-print bikini.

Her two-piece bathing suit boasted a plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps that crossed over her décolletage and tied behind her back. The sexy ensemble allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. In addition, Eva also flashed a glimpse of sideboob to tease her 1.7 million followers.

She teamed the top with matching, high-waisted bottoms that drew attention toward her long, sexy legs. The hottie finished off her look with a pair of leopard-print high-heeled sandals to complement her bikini.

She applied a full face of makeup to pull off a glamorous look. The application seemingly featured some foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a mocha shade of lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, light brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara. Finally, she appeared to have completed her look with dark, well-defined eyebrows and nose contouring.

Eva wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of large hoop earrings.

To pose for the snapshot, Eva sat on a large white chair, atop a faux-fur mat. The pic was captured in front of a mirror. She extended her legs forward, lightly touched her neck, gazed at the camera, puckered her lips, and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova.

Within 15 hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 84,000 likes. In addition, several of her fans also took to the comments section and shared above a thousand messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful facial features.

“Wow, you are such a beautiful and sexy girl,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“That’s an amazing selfie. I mean, look at those legs! You are unreal!” another user chimed in.

“No words can describe your beauty. Will you marry me, babe?” a third admirer remarked.

“Sending you thousands of flying kisses all the way from the U.S.,” a fourth follower wrote.

Eva had simultaneously shared an up-close image from the same photoshoot, which accrued 114,ooo likes and more than 1,800 comments.

Those who follow Eva on the photo-sharing website know that she treats her followers to her skin-baring pics almost every week. On June 14, she shared a snap in which she rocked a white, printed two-piece bathing suit to show off her amazing curves.