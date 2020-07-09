Maren Morris Admits Carrie Underwood Deserves EOTY Award ‘More Than Any Other Jabronies’

Maren appeared to throw a little shade at Garth Brooks.

Maren Morris has once again come to the defense of Carrie Underwood, almost eight months after she controversially lost out on the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award at the 2019 CMA Awards to Garth Brooks. The singer showed her support for her fellow country star in a tweet posted to social media on Wednesday, July 8, in which she appeared to throw a little shade in Garth’s direction.

Maren made the confession after she asked her 745,000 followers to to name a few of the concerts they went to prior to the current pandemic that made them cry.

One fan named Carrie’s 2019 “Cry Pretty Tour 360” world tour as they shared an emotional story of how seeing Carrie perform helped them grieve the loss of a friend.

“I had just lost a close friend and hadn’t really cried yet. When she started singing ‘Temporary Home’ and ‘See You Again’ I lost it. I will never forget that moment or how I felt… It was peaceful. Amazing what music can do,” they tweeted.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

That’s when the new mom made her support for Carrie very clear as she appeared to refer to Garth as a “jabronie.”

“I haven’t gotten to see Carrie live yet but I know she deserves EOTY more than any other jabronies,” Maren tweeted in response.

The star appeared to be directly referencing all the controversy that surrounded Garth’s big win at last year’s CMA Awards after many fans and famous faces alike rallied around Carrie (who also co-hosted the show designed to celebrate the females in country music with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire) to take home the award for the first time after a stellar year.

Social media was flooded with unimpressed comments after Garth was announced as the winner, and the country legend himself even admitted at the time that he felt Carrie was deserving of the award, which she was first nominated for back in 2016.

Leah Puttkammer / Getty Images

Plenty of fans also made it clear this week that they agreed with Maren as they replied to her tweet with their own thoughts.

“Queens supporting queens. We love to see it!!!” one person said.

“PREACH MAREN PREACH!!! (and honestly, any woman in country music works and deserves it 1000 times more than…. *ahem*…)” another replied.

Notably, Carrie is up for the same award at another ceremony this year. The mom of two is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards, which were supposed to take place in April but was pushed back to September due to the ongoing pandemic. Though Garth is not nominated this time, Carrie is once again the only female artist going up against Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett.