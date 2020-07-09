Ms Banks Sends Fans Wild By Grabbing Breasts In Low-Cut Tank Top & PVC Jacket

British rapper Ms Banks — who has collaborated with the likes of Tinashe and Little Mix — took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself.

The “Bad B Bop” songstress stunned in a low-cut black tank top that displayed her decolletage. Over the top, she wrapped herself up in a black PVC jacket. The entertainer accessorized herself with a chain, a watch, and large black sunglasses. Ms Banks sported long white acrylic nails and styled her straight shoulder-length dark hair down with a middle part. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip.

The rising star treated followers to four images within one upload that were all shared in black-and-white.

In the first shot, Ms Banks directly faced the camera lens and grabbed her breasts with both hands. She stuck her tongue out and tilted her head to the right slightly.

In the next slide, Ms Banks threw up a hand symbol with both her hands and sported a mouth-open expression.

In the third frame, she displayed her side profile by looking over to the right. Ms. Banks raised her hand to her hair and looked straight in front of her.

In the fourth and final pic, she rocked a smirky expression with both her hands underneath her chin.

For her caption, she wrote a motivational quote about not giving up. In the tags, she credited the photographer Ashraf. In a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, she told followers her necklace was designed by Shedean Jewelez.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 26,100 likes and over 360 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking like a snack,” another person shared.

“Yes, the Ms Banks. You are looking soooo elegant, sweet, and beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“It’s always the lips for me!” a fourth admirer commented.

In January, Ms Banks attended the National Television Awards in London and posed on the red carpet in a low-cut red velvet dress that featured a thigh-high slit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she completed the outfit with sequined heels accessorized with a gold chain. Ms Banks rocked long acrylic nails and decorated her toes with white polish. For her makeup application, she looked to have applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, black eyeliner, and long eyelashes.