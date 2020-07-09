Naya Rivera’s Final Tweet Before Boating Tragedy Leaves ‘Glee’ Fans Heartbroken

The actress shared a touching photo with her son hours before she went missing.

Naya Rivera’s last post to Twitter and Instagram before she went missing in a boating tragedy has left fans heartbroken.

The Glee star, 33, is presumed dead after her 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Rivera’s final social media post came just one day before the tragedy. In a poignant photo posted to Twitter, which you can see here, the actress and young mom was pictured face to face with her son as they snuggled together. In the caption to the post, Rivera wrote, “Just the two of us.”

Rivera also shared the same image to Instagram.

Social media fans were heartbroken by the photo, which takes on a new meaning now that Rivera is separated from her son.

“As a mother this is one of the most heartbreaking images I’ve ever seen,” one Twitter user wrote. “Just one day before. His sweet little arm around her neck. He loved her so much. If only we could go back in time and warn her.”

“If this is her last tweet I’m gonna lose it,” another fan wrote.

In comments to Rivera’s final Instagram post, seen here, fans and celebrity friends, including Todrick Hall, Jojo Babie, Jonathan Daviss, and Angelina Povarnick, expressed concern for the actress and her son and offered hope for her safe return.

‘This hits different now,” one fan wrote of the image. “My heart aches for this baby.”

“I can’t think about this,” another commenter wrote. “The poor child. He’s just a little boy. To be stranded there alone and afraid witnessing something like that. Thank goodness he didn’t fall in looking for her. This hurts.”

Other fans demanded that the search and rescue activity for the beloved actress should be resumed immediately, as every second matters in tragic cases like this. On Twitter and Instagram, fans offered prayers that Rivera will be found alive when the search resumes on Thursday.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Little Josey is Naya’s son with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Dorsey. The couple divorced in 2018.

While she is best known for her beautiful singing voice and her acting roles on Glee, The Bernie Mac Show, Devious Maids, and Step Up: High Water, Rivera embraced her most important role as a mother.

In a cover story interview for Fit Pregnancy and Baby (via PopSugar), Rivera once said that if she is a “fraction” of the mother that her own mom is, she would be happy.

“You’re always going to wonder if you’re doing things wrong, but that’s what it means to be a mom, to care so much about someone else that you just want to be as perfect as possible,” the Glee star said.